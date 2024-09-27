Johnson & Johnson Reports Updated Data From Two Early-Stage Multiple Myeloma Studies Of Talvey Combo Treatment

On Friday, Johnson & Johnson JNJ released updated results from the investigational Phase 1b RedirecTT-1 study evaluating the combination of Talvey (talquetamab) and Tecvayli (teclistamab) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
At data cutoff, 44 patients had been treated with the recommended phase 2 regimen (RP2R) of 0.8 mg/kg of Talvey in combination with 3 mg/kg of Tecvayli every other week.
The overall response rate (ORR) was 79.5%, with a complete response or better (CR+) rate of 52.3%, an 18-month duration of response (DOR) of 85.9%, and an 18-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 69.8% with a median follow-up of 18.2 months.
Results from a subgroup analysis of patients with extramedullary disease demonstrated an ORR of 61.1%, with a CR+ rate of 33.3%, an 18-month DOR of 81.8%, and an 18-month PFS rate of 52.9% in patients with EMD at median follow-up 13.6 months.
Johnson & Johnson also revealed updated results from the investigational Phase 1b TRIMM-2 study evaluating the combination of Talvey with Darzalex Faspro and pomalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma that demonstrated an ORR of 82%.
At data cutoff, 77 patients had received Talvey in doses of 0.4 mg/kg weekly (QW) or 0.8 mg/kg biweekly (Q2W), with step-up doses combined with Darzalex Faspro and pomalidomide.
In the QW arm (n=18), the overall response rate (ORR) was 100%, with 56 percent having a complete response (CR) or better.
The Q2W arm (n=59) achieved 76% ORR, with 56% achieving CR or better.
The median duration of response (DOR) in the Q2W arm was 26.4 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 20.3 months.
Results showed that 52% of anti-CD38 refractory patients (n=64) achieved CR or better, and 70.8% received prior chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy (n=24) achieved CR or better.
Patients who had received prior bispecific antibodies (n=29) achieved an 82.8% ORR.
