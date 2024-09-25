Emergent BioSolutions Confirms Orders Worth $400M Related To Smallpox, Mpox Vaccines

On Wednesday, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS said it secured approximately $400 million in orders in 2024 and 2025 associated with its vaccinia, smallpox, and mpox product portfolio.

What Happened: The order includes the previously disclosed U.S. government contract modification to procure ACAM2000 (Smallpox and Mpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live), as well as CNJ-016 [Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)] (VIGIV) contract options exercised in 2023 and 2024.

To date, in 2024, nearly $210 million in customer orders have been delivered for ACAM2000 and VIGIV.

For the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, Emergent is confirmed to deliver more than $185 million in ACAM2000 and VIGIV orders.

“Emergent co1ntinues to be a trusted partner to supply medical countermeasures for biodefense and global health preparedness, and these incremental orders demonstrate our ongoing leadership to help address serious viral threats like smallpox and mpox,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent.

Why It Matters: In August, the FDA approved Emergent BioSolutions’ supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to expand the indication for ACAM2000 to include preventing mpox disease in individuals at high risk for mpox infection.

Shortly after, Emergent announced that it submitted an Expression of Interest for the ACAM2000 vaccine to be assessed for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO).

In furtherance of its commitment to support mpox response efforts, Emergent has donated 50,000 doses of ACAM2000 for potential deployment across impacted countries across the African continent.

Last month, Emergent BioSolutions reported second-quarter 2024 sales of $254.7 million, down 25% year over year, beating the consensus of $190 million.

The company reported an adjusted EPS loss of $(2.32), more than double the $(1.05) reported a year ago, missing the consensus of $(0.94).

Emergent BioSolutions updated its 2024 Revenue guidance from $1 billion—$1.1 billion to $1.05 billion—$1.125 billion, versus the consensus of $1.03 billion.

Price Action: EBS stock is down 3.7% at $5.88 at last check Wednesday.

