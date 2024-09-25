Merck's Experimental Favezelimab/Keytruda Combo Fails In Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer Study

On Wednesday, Merck & Co Inc MRK released topline data from the KEYFORM-007 Phase 3 study of the fixed-dose combination of favezelimab and pembrolizumab versus the standard of care for pretreated patients with microsatellite-stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
The US drug giant said the study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival.
At the final pre-specified analysis, the favezelimab and pembrolizumab fixed-dose combination did not demonstrate an improvement in OS compared to standard of care (regorafenib or TAS-102 [trifluridine and tipiracil hydrochloride]).
The safety profile of the fixed-dose combination was consistent with that observed for favezelimab and pembrolizumab in previously reported studies, with no new safety signals observed.
A full data evaluation is ongoing.
In the U.S., Keytruda is approved for patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer.
Keytruda has not been approved for the treatment of MSS mCRC.
Last month, Merck stopped two Keytruda Phase 3 trials, KEYNOTE-867 and KEYNOTE-630, after underwhelming data.
Concurrently, on Wednesday, Japan’s drug regulator approved new indications for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in certain lung and urothelial cancers.
Price Action: MRK stock is down 0.10% at $114.85 during the premarket session at last check on Wednesday.
Photo Courtesy of Merck
