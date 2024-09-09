Biogen/Eisai's Leqembi Brings Hope To Early Alzheimer's Patients Amid Logistical Challenges

Biogen Inc. BIIB and Eisai Ltd’s ESALY Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi (lecanemab) is reportedly offering hope for patients in the early stages of the disease despite it not being a cure.

For many, like Mississippi English professor Missie Meeks, the treatment is helping to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, allowing her to maintain independence in daily life.

Meeks, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s ahead of her 50th birthday, has been receiving biweekly infusions of Leqembi since September 2023, giving her more time to function independently, even if the treatment hasn’t eliminated her cognitive struggles.

Leqembi, a monoclonal antibody, moderately slows memory and cognitive decline in patients with mild cognitive impairment.

While the drug represents a significant advancement, its rollout has faced several logistical challenges, including diagnostic bottlenecks, insurance issues, and a limited number of neurologists qualified to prescribe it.

Patients need to undergo extensive testing, including PET and MRI scans, to confirm their eligibility, with some clinics even requiring genetic testing due to the drug’s potential side effects, like brain swelling and bleeding.

Concerns remain over the drug’s side effects and long-term benefits.

Some neurologists are cautious about prescribing it, while others acknowledge the difficulties in managing its rollout, citing the steep learning curve.

Despite these concerns, CNBC writes that the patients believe the treatment’s benefits outweigh the risks.

Sales of Leqembi have grown since its approval in July 2023, with Biogen reporting nearly $60 million in revenue from the drug in the first half of 2024.

The company is working on simplifying treatment administration, including potential subcutaneous injections and extended infusion intervals, to make the drug more accessible for patients.

In August, Biogen’s lecanemab became the first treatment for early AD (MCI and mild dementia due to AD) that targets an underlying cause of the disease to be authorized in a European country.

Despite the approval, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), in its guidance draft, said, “benefits of the new Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab are too small to justify the costs.”

Price Action: At last check on Monday, BIIB stock was down 0.43% to $199.71.

