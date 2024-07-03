Eli Lilly Shares Gain After Drug-Maker Gets FDA's Nod For Early Alzheimer's Treatment

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eli Lilly and Company’s LLY Alzheimer’s treatment, “Kisunla.”

What Happened: As per the official press release on Tuesday, Kisunla (donanemab-azbt), a once-monthly IV infusion injection, is intended for adults in the early symptomatic stages of Alzheimer’s disease, including those with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia stage of Alzheimer’s disease, who have confirmed amyloid pathology.

See Also: DentalPlans.com: Empowering Families To Live Healthier Lives Through Affordable And Flexible Dental Savings Plans

Kisunla aids in the removal of excessive amyloid plaques, which are believed to contribute to memory and thinking problems associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The treatment can slow the decline that may impair people’s ability to remember new information, plan and organize, and manage finances.

Why It Matters: Alzheimer’s disease, a complex and often misunderstood condition is divided into two types: late-onset and early-onset. Both types share certain genetic characteristics, particularly the ε4 variant in the APOE gene, known to increase the risk for late-onset Alzheimer’s.

The new treatment comes on the heels of Eli Lilly reaching a new 52-week high, with the stock climbing to $915.54. The company’s stock has seen a remarkable increase of 97.38% over the past year and 55.32% year-to-date, driven by innovative collaborations and bullish technical indicators.

Price Action: As per Benzinga Pro, Eli Lilly was trading 0.41% higher at $911.00 on Wednesday’s pre-market at the time of writing.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock