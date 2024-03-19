Loading... Loading...

Tuesday, Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH unveiled positive preclinical research showcasing the potential of HT-ALZ, an Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic.

Targeting the Substance P/Neurokinin 1 Receptor pathway, the company says that HT-ALZ emerges as a promising solution for combating neuroinflammation and cognitive deficits associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.

By specifically antagonizing the NK1 receptor, HT-ALZ reduces soluble Aβ levels in the brain’s interstitial fluid, significantly diminishes anxiety-like behavior, and enhances cognitive function in preclinical models.

The research presents compelling evidence of HT-ALZ’s capacity to improve memory tasks related to the hippocampus and sensorimotor gating, showcasing a significant step forward in Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

While the effects on plaque deposition and Aβ levels were inconclusive, the treatment’s cognitive benefits suggest that HT-ALZ’s mode of action may involve a reduction in brain inflammation, thereby improving cognitive outcomes for Alzheimer’s patients.

HT-ALZ’s preclinical significance lies in its ability to restore cognitive functions and improve the quality of life for subjects suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The full manuscript of the study will be published later this year, and the company looks forward to a presentation of the results at an Alzheimer’s Research Center group at Washington University in St Louis.

Last year in August, Hoth Therapeutics announced that HT-ALZ, a therapeutic in development for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), achieved positive preclinical endpoints in a study.

Subjects treated with HT-ALZ show improvement on several cognitive function tests, including spatial learning and memory, sensorimotor gating, and contextual associative memory. HT-ALZ showed positive benefits in reducing anxiety-like behavior in mice.

