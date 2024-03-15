Newly Diagnosed Cervical Cancer Patients - Merck's Blockbuster Drug Keytruda Plus Chemoradiotherapy Improves Overall Survival

Loading... Loading...

Friday, Merck & Co Inc MRK announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A18 trial, also known as ENGOT-cx11/GOG-3047, of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT) met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) for newly diagnosed patients with high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer.

At a pre-specified interim analysis conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, Keytruda, combined with concurrent CRT, showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS versus concurrent CRT alone.

The U.S. pharma giant says Keytruda plus CRT is the first immunotherapy-based regimen to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in OS in these patients.

The safety profile of Keytruda in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies; no new safety signals were identified.

In the U.S., Keytruda has two additional approved indications for cervical cancer.

In July 2023, Merck said the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A18 trial investigating Keytruda in combination with external beam radiotherapy plus concurrent chemotherapy, followed by brachytherapy (also known as concurrent chemoradiotherapy), met one of its primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) for newly diagnosed patients with high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer.

Keytruda, in combination with concurrent chemoradiotherapy, showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS versus concurrent chemoradiotherapy alone.

