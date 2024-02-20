Teva Pharma CEO Dismisses Split Speculations Expects Significant Interest For Its API Business Divestiture: Report

Loading... Loading...

As previously speculated, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA will not undergo a split into two separate entities.

On Tuesday, Teva’s Chief Executive, Richard Francis, said the company would continue as a unified entity, managing the generics business and its branded drugs.

However, the company will stay unified, and “from an infrastructure point of view, (the two businesses) complement each other incredibly well,” Reuters highlighted, citing the CEO at a news briefing.

The generics side of Teva plays a crucial role in funding the company’s research and development efforts.

Collaborations with Israeli universities on R&D projects have given Teva an advantage, eliminating the need to seek external funding for innovation. This strategic approach has allowed Teva to navigate the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

Despite facing challenges, including the loss of exclusivity for the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and various lawsuits, Teva remains optimistic about its future.

In January, along with its fourth-quarter earnings, Teva announced its intention to divest its active-pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business, offering small-molecule APIs, with approximately 4,300 employees.

The move allows Teva to maximize current and potential revenue streams. Teva expects the intended divestiture to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Reuters notes that the API business is valued at $1 billion in an $85 billion global market and is anticipated to attract significant interest as a standalone entity.

Francis expressed confidence that the API business could grow more than its current 6% annual rate.

In the Reuters report, Francis assured that future M&A activities would be approached thoughtfully and appropriately as the company’s debt decreases.

Price Action: TEVA shares are up 0.88% at $13.14 on the last check Tuesday.

