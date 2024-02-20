Loading... Loading...

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd CMMB shares are trading on a strong volume session volume of 6.1 million, compared to an average volume of 181.231K, as per the data from Benzinga Pro.

Tuesday, Chemomab Therapeutics announced that the Patent Offices in Brazil and Israel have granted new patents for CM-101.

CM-101 is Chemomab’s first-in-class monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24, a novel disease target shown to play a critical role in the processes that drive diseases involving fibrosis and inflammation.

CM-101 is currently being assessed in the global Phase 2 SPRING trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Patient enrollment in the trial has been completed, with a topline data readout expected midyear 2024.

The Brazilian composition of matter Patent includes claims broadly covering CM-101 and related anti-CCL24 antibodies per se and specifically for fibrotic, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases.

The patent grant was published on January 2, 2024, with corresponding first-to-expire claims in 2035.

Israeli Patent covers the use of CM-101 in hepatic (liver) diseases, including PSC. It has a grant date of February 2, 2024, with corresponding first to expire claims in 2038.

The new patent supplements existing Israeli CM-101 composition of matter and related patents.

Combined with the five families of CM-101 composition of matter and use patents that are either issued or pending in major territories worldwide, these new patents are expected to provide protection of CM-101 across several indications until 2038, with the possibility of up to five years extension upon market approval.

CM-101 has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., and the E.U. and the FDA recently awarded CM-101 Fast Track designation for PSC in adults.

Price Action: CMMB shares are down 3.33% at $0.61 on the last check Tuesday.