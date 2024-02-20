Loading... Loading...

Monday, the FDA approved AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Tagrisso (osimertinib) plus chemotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The approval following an FDA Priority Review was based on the results from the FLAURA2 Phase 3 trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Tagrisso, with the addition of chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% compared to Tagrisso monotherapy, which is the 1st-line global standard of care.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) by investigator assessment was 25.5 months for patients treated with Tagrisso plus chemotherapy, an 8.8-month improvement versus Tagrisso monotherapy (16.7 months).

PFS results from blinded independent central review were consistent with the results by investigator assessment, showing 29.4 months median PFS with Tagrisso plus chemotherapy, a 9.5-month improvement over Tagrisso monotherapy (19.9 months).

While the overall survival (OS) results remained immature at the second interim analysis (41% maturity), no trend towards a detriment was observed. The trial continues to assess OS as a key secondary endpoint.

Concurrently, AstraZeneca released topline data from the LAURA Phase 3 trial of Tagrisso in Stage III EGFRm NSCLC after chemoradiotherapy (CRT) compared to placebo after CRT.

The data showed that Tagrisso demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS.

The OS data showed a favorable trend for Tagrisso, although data were not mature at the time of this analysis. The trial will continue to assess OS as a secondary endpoint.

The FDA also accepted AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's marketing application for datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC who have received prior systemic therapy.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date is during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The application is based on results from the pivotal TROPION-Lung01 Phase 3 trial in which datopotamab deruxtecan demonstrated a statistically significant improvement for the dual primary endpoint of PFS compared to docetaxel, the current standard of care.

For the dual primary endpoint of OS, interim results numerically favored datopotamab deruxtecan over docetaxel in the overall population; however, results did not reach statistical significance at the time of data cut-off.

In patients with nonsquamous NSCLC, datopotamab deruxtecan showed a clinically meaningful PFS benefit and a numerically favorable OS trend. The trial is ongoing, and OS will be assessed at the final analysis.

Price Action: AZN shares are up 2.77% at $66.05 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons