Why Is Cancer Immunotherapy Focused Evaxion Biotech Stock Trading Higher Today?

Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX collaborated with Afrigen Biologics to develop a prophylactic vaccine based on Evaxion's EDEN-discovered gonorrhea targets.

Evaxion's Chief Scientific Officer, Birgitte Rønø, stated, "This partnership has the potential to address a serious unmet global medical need against the pathogen for which no vaccine currently exists."

Gonorrhea, caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is a sexually transmitted disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported an estimated 82 million new gonorrhea infections occurring annually worldwide, with a rise in antibiotic-resistant cases.

The EDEN-discovered antigens have demonstrated high levels of protection in preclinical studies.

This partnership will explore the expression and biological activity of the antigens in mRNA format. Following the validation phase, the partners will negotiate a subsequent agreement for clinical development and commercialization, with the opportunity to bring in additional partners.

Monday, Evaxion Biotech initiated a novel pipeline program, EVX-B3, an AI-designed vaccine candidate against an undisclosed bacterial pathogen.

The new vaccine project will be a collaboration between Evaxion and an undisclosed leading pharmaceutical company.

