Artelo Biosciences Presents Groundbreaking Research At Annual CBD Symposium In Canada

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, vice president of Translational Sciences at Artelo, presented new data at the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Symposium in Ontario, CA, highlighting the pharmaceutical properties and efficacy of its patented cannabidiol (CBD) cocrystal, ART12.11.

Artelo Biosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain and neurological conditions.

Gregory D. Gorgas, president and CEO of Artelo stated: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to disclose new, and potentially groundbreaking research findings from our ongoing, preclinical development program with ART12.11, which demonstrate improved bioavailability and efficacy in nonclinical models of stress-induced anxiety versus CBD.”

“As a follow up to an initial single dose study with ART12.11, a multiple-dose pharmacokinetic animal study conducted at different research laboratories, showed that this novel cocrystal form of CBD demonstrated improved pharmaceutical properties, including solubility and dissolution, and delivered higher plasma levels of CBD and its major metabolite compared to CBD alone,” said Prof. Saoirse O’Sullivan.

Additionally, it showed strong anxiolytic, anti-depressive, and pro-social effects in a behavioral rodent model of chronic stress conducted at the laboratory of Professor Steven Laviolette at the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

“In Dr. Laviolette’s behavioral research, ART12.11 outperformed CBD dosed at three times the amount of CBD contained in our cocrystal composition,” added O’Sullivan.

Price action: On Monday afternoon, ARTL shares were $1.9574 per share, trading at 0.38% up.

