Artelo Biosciences Reveals Positive Pre-Clinical Results Of ART26.12, A Novel FABP5 Inhibitor, In Alleviating Chemotherapy-Induced Pain

Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, vice president of translational sciences at Artelo Biosciences Inc., ARTL presented new research results entitled, “Discovery and preclinical evaluation of a novel inhibitor of FABP5, ART26.12, effective in chemotherapy-induced pain,” during the opening oral session of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) symposium.

“Our pre-clinical research showed that chronic, oral treatment with ART26.12, our lead FABP5 inhibitor, was effective at both preventing and treating both oxaliplatin and paclitaxel-induced pain sensitivity without any sedating effects,” stated O’Sullivan. “In the prevention studies, ART26.12 also minimized the acute weight loss caused by oxaliplatin. These results support further development of ART26.12 in neuropathy associated with chemotherapy and other neuropathies,” continued O’Sullivan.

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, also known as CIPN, is a common and often painfully debilitating complication of cancer therapies, sometimes resulting in reduction or cessation of treatment. For some cancer patients, CIPN may persist long after chemotherapy is stopped. In pre-clinical models of CIPN, inhibition of fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) has demonstrated positive activity in analgesia, ameliorating effects of CIPN, a condition for which no currently approved treatment exists.

“Development of therapeutics for CIPN represents an attractive, new opportunity for Artelo’s FABP5 inhibitors,” stated Gregory D. Gorgas, president and CEO of Artelo Biosciences. “While we continue to develop our inhibitors to FABPs in cancer and anxiety, based on these latest research findings in CIPN, we intend to meet with the FDA for pre-IND consultation on ART26.12 before the end of this year.”

The ICRS symposium is being held at the Bailey Allen Hall at the National University of Ireland, Galway, from June 25-30, 2022.

About ART26.12

Fatty acid binding proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. Various inhibitors of FABPs may be particularly useful for the treatment of specific cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders. ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP inhibitor compound, is a selective inhibitor of FABP5.

