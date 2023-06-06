Hoth Therapeutics Stock Almost Doubles in Tuesday's Trading Session, Here's Why

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2023 1:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH announced that HT-ALZ, a therapeutic in development for Alzheimer's disease, achieved positive preclinical results that outpaced its previous study
  • The company said the higher dose appears to be most beneficial in a spatial memory test performed at Washington University in St Louis.
  • Hoth has now completed the behavior results for Locomotor Activity/Exploratory Behavior, Elevated Plus Maze, Spatial Navigation Water Maze, Prepulse Inhibition of Startle, and Conditioned Fear and looks forward to sharing further data as it becomes available.
  • "We now will begin processing the brains of the animal subjects for total plaque load and soluble/insoluble beta-amyloid levels," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics.
  • Previously Hoth reported study results focused on investigating the effect of orally administered HT-ALZ to reduce the concentration of Aβ in the brain interstitial fluid using an established Alzheimer's Disease mouse model (aged APP/PS1+/- mice). 
  • The initial data from those studies showed a significant decrease in Aβ in both male and female APP/PS1+/- mice after acute treatment with HT-ALZ, compared to placebo-treated animals and baseline Aβ levels.
  • Earlier this year, Hoth Therapeutics announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model.
  • The data supports the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing of 20mg/kg and 40mg/kg of HT-ALZ.
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are up 78.70% at $3.36 on the last check Tuesday.

