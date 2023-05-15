EXCLUSIVE: BioRestorative Therapies' ThermoStem For Metabolic Disorders Expected To Receive Fourth Japanese Patent

BioRestorative Therapies Inc BRTX has announced that the Japanese Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for a patent application related to its metabolic ThermoStem program.

What Happened: The notice of allowance was issued on May 8, 2023.

Upon issuance, this will be the fourth patent granted in Japan for the ThermoStem program.

The new Japanese patent will cover implantable three-dimensional scaffolds and brown adipocytes derived from human brown adipose (fat)-derived stem cells.

In March, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance for a patent application related to BioRestorative's metabolic ThermoStem program.

In February, the European Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for a patent application related to the metabolic ThermoStem program.

Why It Matters: "This is the third notice of allowance we have received regarding our ThermoStem program in 2023...It enhances our ability to engage with the strategic community on collaborative and partnering opportunities," said Lance Alstodt, CEO.

Price Action: BRTX shares closed at $5.00 on Friday.