What's Going On With 4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2023 2:29 PM | 1 min read
4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares are trading lower after the company released interim clinical data from the Phase 1 Dose Exploration stage of the 4D-150 Phase 1/2 PRISM trial for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD)

4D Molecular Therapeutics is down on heavy volume, with a session volume of 1.54 million shares traded, compared to the trailing 100-day volume of 413.919K shares.

The company said 4D-150 was well-tolerated at all three doses. 

All doses demonstrated clinical activity, including reduced anti-VEGF injection burden, stable or improved retinal edema and thickness, and stable visual acuity. 

A dose-response was demonstrated in favor of the high dose 3E10 vg/eye. 

Also Read4D Molecular Discloses Updated Data From Currently Paused Fabry Disease Cardiomyopathy Study.

80% of patients in the 3E10 vg/eye high dose cohort did not require supplemental anti-VEGF injections through 36 weeks following a single intravitreal dose of 4D-150.

A mean CST of -92 µm at 36 weeks and stable best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) following a single 3E10 vg/eye was observed.

Phase 2 dose expansion stage of the PRISM trial (n=50 patients) is more than 50% enrolled; enrollment completion is expected in Q3 2023.

Price Action: FDMT shares are down 23.30% at $15.77 on the last check Thursday.

