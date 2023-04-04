Precigen Regains Rights To CAR-T Platform For Hematological, Solid Tumor Indications

by

Precigen Inc PGEN amended its exclusive license agreement with Alaunos Therapeutics (previously known as Ziopharm Oncology Inc ) to use the UltraCAR-T platform to develop and commercialize two CAR-T targets, CD19 and B-cell maturation antigen, to bolster the portfolio and broaden strategic opportunities.

amended its exclusive license agreement with (previously known as ) to use the UltraCAR-T platform to develop and commercialize two CAR-T targets, CD19 and B-cell maturation antigen, to bolster the portfolio and broaden strategic opportunities. These targets enhance Precigen's UltraCAR-T library approach, designed to transform cancer patients' personalized cell therapy landscape by developing and validating a library of non-viral plasmids to target various hematological and solid tumor-associated antigens.

Precigen says the addition of CD19 and BCMA targets positions it as a front-runner in the CAR-T space.

The company also regained exclusive rights to IL-12 gene therapy, including application through the AdenoVerse platform.

The agreement eliminates all future royalties to Alaunos.

In October 2018, Ziopharm scaled back its alliance with Intrexon unit Precigen in oncology to focus on two immuno-oncology platforms.

Last month, Precigen dosed the first patient in the Phase 1/1b dose escalation/dose expansion study of PRGN-3007 in advanced ROR1-positive (ROR1+) hematological and solid tumors.

PRGN-3007 UltraCAR-T is an investigational multigenic, autologous CAR-T cell therapy.

Price Action: PGEN shares are down 6.70% at $1.05 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.