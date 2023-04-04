ñol


by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2023 10:34 AM | 1 min read
Precigen Regains Rights To CAR-T Platform For Hematological, Solid Tumor Indications
  • Precigen Inc PGEN amended its exclusive license agreement with Alaunos Therapeutics (previously known as  Ziopharm Oncology Inc) to use the UltraCAR-T platform to develop and commercialize two CAR-T targets, CD19 and B-cell maturation antigen, to bolster the portfolio and broaden strategic opportunities.
  • These targets enhance Precigen's UltraCAR-T library approach, designed to transform cancer patients' personalized cell therapy landscape by developing and validating a library of non-viral plasmids to target various hematological and solid tumor-associated antigens.
  • Precigen says the addition of CD19 and BCMA targets positions it as a front-runner in the CAR-T space.  
  • The company also regained exclusive rights to IL-12 gene therapy, including application through the AdenoVerse platform. 
  • The agreement eliminates all future royalties to Alaunos.
  • In October 2018, Ziopharm scaled back its alliance with Intrexon unit Precigen in oncology to focus on two immuno-oncology platforms.
  • Last month, Precigen dosed the first patient in the Phase 1/1b dose escalation/dose expansion study of PRGN-3007 in advanced ROR1-positive (ROR1+) hematological and solid tumors.
  • PRGN-3007 UltraCAR-T is an investigational multigenic, autologous CAR-T cell therapy.
  • Price Action: PGEN shares are down 6.70% at $1.05 on the last check Tuesday.

