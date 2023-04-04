Precigen Regains Rights To CAR-T Platform For Hematological, Solid Tumor Indications

- Precigen Inc PGEN amended its exclusive license agreement with Alaunos Therapeutics (previously known as Ziopharm Oncology Inc) to use the UltraCAR-T platform to develop and commercialize two CAR-T targets, CD19 and B-cell maturation antigen, to bolster the portfolio and broaden strategic opportunities.
- These targets enhance Precigen's UltraCAR-T library approach, designed to transform cancer patients' personalized cell therapy landscape by developing and validating a library of non-viral plasmids to target various hematological and solid tumor-associated antigens.
- Precigen says the addition of CD19 and BCMA targets positions it as a front-runner in the CAR-T space.
- The company also regained exclusive rights to IL-12 gene therapy, including application through the AdenoVerse platform.
- The agreement eliminates all future royalties to Alaunos.
- In October 2018, Ziopharm scaled back its alliance with Intrexon unit Precigen in oncology to focus on two immuno-oncology platforms.
- Last month, Precigen dosed the first patient in the Phase 1/1b dose escalation/dose expansion study of PRGN-3007 in advanced ROR1-positive (ROR1+) hematological and solid tumors.
- PRGN-3007 UltraCAR-T is an investigational multigenic, autologous CAR-T cell therapy.
- Price Action: PGEN shares are down 6.70% at $1.05 on the last check Tuesday.
