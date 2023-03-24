Johnson & Johnson Loses Key Tuberculosis Drug Patent In India, Makes Way For Domestic Generic Players

- The Indian Patent Office rejected Johnson and Johnson's JNJ application to extend its patent on tuberculosis treatment, bedaquiline, beyond July 2023.
- The decision paves the way for the entry of cheaper generics by domestic players.
- Many such manufacturers have already expressed an interest in supplying the drug at more affordable prices under the WHO's pre-qualification program.
- Janssen, a subsidiary of J&J, filed for multiple patents on bedaquiline in India, not limiting itself to the basic compound patent but also filing secondary patents to stake claims on routine improvements, a patent expert said in a TOI report.
- Developed by Janssen, FDA conditionally approved bedaquiline for multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB in 2012.
- A 2018 WHO rapid communication on MDR-TB treatment guidelines prioritized bedaquiline among drugs for treatment, and in 2019, it was launched in India.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to eradicating tuberculosis from India by 2025, as the country accounted for nearly 29% of 10.6 million tuberculosis cases worldwide, according to the WHO's 2022 Global TB report.
- Johnson and Johnson had applied to extend its patent on the drug bedaquiline until 2027 after it was challenged by two tuberculosis survivors in Mumbai in 2019 as part of a campaign to make the drug more affordable, noted an NDTV report.
- In response, Johnson and Johnson applied to extend its patent beyond 2023.
- In 2020, Johnson and Johnson announced it was cutting the price of bedaquiline tablets, made available to the Stop TB Partnership in around 135 low- and middle-income countries, to $340 from $400 for a six-month treatment course.
- The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) welcomed that decision at the time but said the price should come down further and be extended to more countries.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.25% at $150.75 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.