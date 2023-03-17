by

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent providing broad coverage for Histogen Inc's HSTO portfolio of anti-inflammatory caspase inhibitors, including CTS-2090.

This patent includes information that CTS-2090 has demonstrated potent oral activity in a well-characterized model of ulcerative colitis.

CTS-2090 provided statistically significant protection against inflammation-driven damage to the lining of the GI tract and protected against weight loss.

While CTS-2090 is a potent inflammatory, it had no effect in well-accepted cellular and in vivo models of apoptosis, confirming its high selectivity as an anti-inflammatory caspase inhibitor, the company said.

"We are pleased that this important patent has issued. It builds upon Histogen's growing proprietary caspase inhibitor portfolio that includes the U.S. patent No. 11,447,497 issued in September of 2022. This previously issued patent discloses a broad class of novel pan-caspase inhibitors with unique chemical properties," stated Alfred Spada, EVP and Chief Scientific Officer of Histogen.

Price Action: HSTO shares are up 59% at $1.37 on the last check Friday.

