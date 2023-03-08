FDA Removes Regulatory Overhang From Inhibikase Therapeutics Parkinson, Atrophy Program

- The FDA lifted the full Clinical Hold on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc's IKT IkT-148009, the company's c-Abl inhibitor, in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), allowing the company to proceed with its plans for a future Phase 2 clinical trial in MSA.
- IkT-148009 is a potent, selective, brain-penetrant c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has been shown to halt disease progression, protect and restore lost neurons and clear the underlying protein pathology in animal studies of Parkinson's disease.
- MSA is a rare form of Parkinsonism, which occurs in a different part of the brain and advances three times faster than ordinary Parkinson's disease.
- The planned '202' trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in MSA patients over six months.
- In January, the FDA lifted the full Clinical Hold on IkT-148009 in Parkinson's disease.
- In December 2022, the FDA raised several points in its explanation of the basis for the clinical hold:
- Further evaluation of the existing safety and pharmacokinetic data and justification supporting the 200 mg dose used in Phase 2a '201' clinical trial.
- A better understanding of how the clinical trial will monitor the potential for detecting adverse events that could affect vision in trial participants and whether those adverse events are reversible.
- Price Action: IKT shares are down 1.35% at $0.70 on the last check Wednesday.
