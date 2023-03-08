ñol


FDA Removes Regulatory Overhang From Inhibikase Therapeutics Parkinson, Atrophy Program

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 8, 2023 11:41 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA lifted the full Clinical Hold on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc's IKT IkT-148009, the company's c-Abl inhibitor, in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), allowing the company to proceed with its plans for a future Phase 2 clinical trial in MSA.
  • IkT-148009 is a potent, selective, brain-penetrant c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has been shown to halt disease progression, protect and restore lost neurons and clear the underlying protein pathology in animal studies of Parkinson's disease. 
  • MSA is a rare form of Parkinsonism, which occurs in a different part of the brain and advances three times faster than ordinary Parkinson's disease. 
  • The planned '202' trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in MSA patients over six months.
  • In January, the FDA lifted the full Clinical Hold on IkT-148009 in Parkinson's disease.
  • In December 2022, the FDA raised several points in its explanation of the basis for the clinical hold:
    • Further evaluation of the existing safety and pharmacokinetic data and justification supporting the 200 mg dose used in Phase 2a '201' clinical trial.
    • A better understanding of how the clinical trial will monitor the potential for detecting adverse events that could affect vision in trial participants and whether those adverse events are reversible.
  • Price Action: IKT shares are down 1.35% at $0.70 on the last check Wednesday.

