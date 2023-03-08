RenovoRx's Targeted Prostate Cancer Treatment Shows Positive Trend In Median Overall Survival Versus Standard Care

by

RenovoRx Inc RNXT announced interim data in the Phase 3 open-label TIGeR-PaC clinical trial investigating the company's first product candidate, RenovoGem, as a potential treatment option in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC).

The interim analysis suggests a 6-month potential improvement in median overall survival with RenovoGem.

The study compares treatment with RenovoTAMP versus standard-of-care systemic intravenous administration of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, which has a seven-week survival benefit and a $1 billion addressable market.

This first-of-two interim analysis indicates that the TIGeR-PaC study is on track to demonstrate increased lifespan for patients treated with RenovoGem for LAPC.

In this interim analysis, the control and treatment arms demonstrated divergence in median overall survival for patients.

Twenty-three patients were randomized to the intra-arterial gemcitabine (RenovoGem investigational treatment) arm and 22 to the continuation of IV gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (control or standard of care) arm.

There were an equal number of primary events, 13 in each arm.

The median overall survival in the IV gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel control arm was ten months versus 16 months in the intra-arterial RenovoGem arm.

Observed a positive trend in median overall survival by 24 weeks. In this interim analysis, the statistical significance was not reached to stop the study early.

Price Action: RNXT shares are up 0.33% at $4.92 on the last check Wednesday.

