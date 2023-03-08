ñol


RenovoRx's Targeted Prostate Cancer Treatment Shows Positive Trend In Median Overall Survival Versus Standard Care

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 8, 2023 10:26 AM | 1 min read
  • RenovoRx Inc RNXT announced interim data in the Phase 3 open-label TIGeR-PaC clinical trial investigating the company's first product candidate, RenovoGem, as a potential treatment option in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC).
  • The interim analysis suggests a 6-month potential improvement in median overall survival with RenovoGem.
  • The study compares treatment with RenovoTAMP versus standard-of-care systemic intravenous administration of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, which has a seven-week survival benefit and a $1 billion addressable market.
  • This first-of-two interim analysis indicates that the TIGeR-PaC study is on track to demonstrate increased lifespan for patients treated with RenovoGem for LAPC. 
  • In this interim analysis, the control and treatment arms demonstrated divergence in median overall survival for patients. 
  • Twenty-three patients were randomized to the intra-arterial gemcitabine (RenovoGem investigational treatment) arm and 22 to the continuation of IV gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (control or standard of care) arm. 
  • There were an equal number of primary events, 13 in each arm.
  • The median overall survival in the IV gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel control arm was ten months versus 16 months in the intra-arterial RenovoGem arm. 
  • Observed a positive trend in median overall survival by 24 weeks. In this interim analysis, the statistical significance was not reached to stop the study early.
  • Price Action: RNXT shares are up 0.33% at $4.92 on the last check Wednesday.

