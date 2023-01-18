RenovoRx Reports Initial Results From Targeted Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer

by

RenovoRx Inc RNXT announced initial results from a pharmacokinetic (PK) substudy within the phase 3 un-blinded randomized control TIGeR-PaC clinical trial to be presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium this week.

The TIGeR-PaC clinical trial is evaluating intra-arterial (IA) administration of gemcitabine (chemotherapy) using the proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) platform for targeted treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC).

The substudy provides clinical support that RenovoTAMP may increase local drug delivery and, thus, the concentration at the tumor site while decreasing the debilitating side effects often associated with systemic intravenous (IV) delivery, which is the current standard of care.

One abstract investigates Mesenteric Venous Thrombosis (MVT), often identified on routine imaging studies performed with LAPC, and concludes that severe MVT is more prevalent in this patient population than previously reported.

Anticoagulation is also underutilized in this cohort; however, chemotherapy may benefit downstaging MVT beyond anticoagulation.

The second abstract performs an exploratory analysis to compare the toxicity and efficacy of patients receiving either stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) or intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) during the induction phase of the TIGeR-PaC study.

Compared to IMRT, SBRT demonstrates improved tolerability for treating patients with LAPC with comparable clinical efficacy.

Price Action: RNXT shares are down 1.52% at $3.89 on the last check Wednesday.

