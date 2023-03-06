ñol


Esperion Long Term Data On Cholesterol Medication's Ability To Cut Cardiovascular Risk Fails To Impress Investors

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 6, 2023 6:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR announced the full results from the CLEAR Outcomes trial, a global study of nearly 14,000 patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease who were unable to maximize or tolerate a statin.
  • The study showed that Nexletol (Bempedoic acid) significantly reduced the risk of hard MACE-4 and MACE-3 by 13% and 15%, respectively, and significantly reduced the risk of heart attack and coronary revascularization by 23% and 19%, respectively, compared to placebo. 
  • The company remains on track to submit regulatory filings to the FDA and EMA in 1H 2023. 
  • The company anticipates regulatory filings in 1H 2023. It expects to receive up to $440 million in partner milestone payments upon including cardiovascular risk reduction data in applicable labels and the achievement of other regulatory milestones. 
  • The company expects full-year 2023 operating expenses to be approximately $225 million to $245 million.
  • Price Action: ESPR shares are down 19.09% at $5.13 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

