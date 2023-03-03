ñol


Why Veru Stock Is Crashing Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 3, 2023 9:27 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA declined to grant Veru Inc's VERU request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin to treat hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).
  • Separately, the FDA also commented on the company's proposed confirmatory Phase 3 study protocol for hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at risk for ARDS and death that could support a new EUA authorization and/or NDA approval. 
  • Also See: Biden Administration Plans To End COVID-19 Public Health Emergency In May.
  • FDA stated that in the potential confirmatory Phase 3 study design: "strong consideration should be given to appropriate time frames for interim analyses so that – should a strong efficacy signal again be observed – the trial could be stopped in an efficient time frame." 
  • Veru expects to communicate the details of the design and timing of this potential Phase 3 confirmatory study soon. 
  • In May 2022, pre-EUA meeting with the FDA, the agency indicated that our clinical data package was sufficient to support a EUA submission.
  • In November, as per the briefing documents, the FDA had spelled out its concerns with the pivotal data that Veru submitted.
  • It acknowledged that sabizabulin hit the mark on mortality in the small trial but noted uncertainties or imbalances that, while not problematic individually, "raise questions about the results."
  • Price Action: VERU shares are down 36.7% at $2.39 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

