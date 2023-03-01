Oragenics Looks To Boost Potency Of Its Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine With New Licensing Pact

- Oragenics Inc OGEN entered into an exclusive global license agreement with Inspirevax Inc for its novel intranasal mucosal adjuvant, BDX301, to develop NT-CoV2-1, Oragenics' lead intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Under the exclusive licensing agreement, Oragenics will pursue the development of NT-CoV2-1 with Inspirevax's BDX301 intranasal mucosal adjuvant.
- The companies will form a Joint Development Committee (JDC) to oversee the development efforts collaboratively.
- Oragenics will make clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalty payments.
- Related: Oragenics Partners With KBI Biopharma To Produce Material For Its Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.
- Additionally, the agreement provides a certain time for the companies to expand their collaboration to pursue the development of additional intranasal vaccine candidates using Inspirevax's adjuvants.
- Oragenics intends to provide an update in mid-2023.
- In December, Oragenics announced preliminary results from its ongoing Good Laboratory Practice toxicology study of NT-CoV2-1 vaccine candidate in rabbits.
- These initial results demonstrate a safety profile and immune responses that the company believes will support regulatory filings required to progress to a Phase 1 study.
- Price Action: OGEN shares are up 3.48% at $4.76 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.