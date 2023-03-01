ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

ImmunoGen Allows Vertex Pharma Use Its Technology For Conditioning Agents For Use With Gene Editing

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 1, 2023 11:27 AM | 1 min read
ImmunoGen Allows Vertex Pharma Use Its Technology For Conditioning Agents For Use With Gene Editing
  • ImmunoGen Inc IMGN announced a global, multi-target license and option agreement that granted Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX rights for ImmunoGen's ADC technology to discover targeted conditioning agents for use with gene editing. 
  • After each target's research period, Vertex will have the option to obtain a worldwide, exclusive license to research, develop, and commercialize conditioning agents employing ImmunoGen's technology for that target. 
  • ImmunoGen will retain full rights to the ADC technology for all targets not covered by the Vertex license.
  • Vertex will pay ImmunoGen an upfront payment of $15 million. ImmunoGen can receive up to $337 million in option exercise fees, development, and commercial milestone payments per target. 
  • Vertex is responsible for all research, development, commercialization, and related costs.
  • The company reported Q4 revenues of $41.2 million compared to $28.0 million a year ago and the consensus of $17.23 million.
  • ImmunoGen had $275.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • The company reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(0.23), compared to the consensus loss of $(0.30) and $(0.17) a year ago.
  • Price Action: IMGN shares are down 4.77% at $3.70 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechEarningsNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsSmall CapGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved