Blueprint Medicines Highlights Detailed Data From Lead Product In Blood Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 27, 2023 11:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC announced detailed results from the PIONEER Phase 2 trial of Ayvakit (avapritinib) in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM). 
  • As previously reported, Ayvakit achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements on the primary and all key secondary endpoints. 
  • New results further highlight the benefits of Ayvakit on pathological mast cell burden, disease symptoms – including total symptom score (TSS), most severe symptom, and all individual symptoms – and quality of life. 
  • Across clinical measures, improvements continued to deepen over time in patients treated with Ayvakit through 48 weeks. 
  • Related: Data From Blueprint Medicines' Blood Disorder Trial Fails To Lift Shares.
  • Ayvakit achieved a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in total symptom scores that deepened over time, showing improvements across all individual symptoms.
  • Ayvakit had a favorable safety profile compared to placebo, supporting the potential for chronic treatment. 96% of patients in the Ayvakit arm opted to continue treatment in the open-label extension study.
  • Blueprint Medicines regained global commercialization and development rights to Gavreto (pralsetinib), excluding Greater China, following a decision by Roche Holdings AG RHHBY to discontinue the collaboration agreement for strategic reasons.
  • Price Action: BPMC shares traded 1.92% higher at $38.70 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

