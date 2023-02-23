ñol


Moderna's Q4 Earnings Fall 68% On Sliding COVID-19 Vaccine Revenues, Miss Earnings Expectations

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 23, 2023 8:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Moderna Inc MRNA reported Thursday, a Q4 FY22 EPS of $3.61, compared to the $11.29 posted a year ago, missing the consensus of $4.68.
  • Revenue was $5.08 billion compared to $7.21 billion a year ago, slightly above the consensus of $5.02, mainly due to a decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales. 
  • Product sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $4.9 billion, a 30% Y/Y decrease primarily driven by lower sales volume compared to overall higher demand a year ago.
  • Also Read: Pfizer/BioNTech Get Ready For London Court Battle With Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patents.
  • The cost of sales for FY22 almost doubled from $2.62 billion to $5.4 billion, mainly due to a charge of $1.3 billion for inventory write-downs related to COVID-19 products that have exceeded or are expected to exceed their approved shelf-lives, related cancellation charges of $725 million, and an expense for unutilized manufacturing capacity of $776 million. 
  • These charges are driven by lower demand, particularly from low-income countries, a shift in product demand to omicron-targeting COVID-19 bivalent boosters, and costs associated with surplus production capacity.
  • Operating income reached $1.58 billion, down from $5.4 billion a year ago. 
  • Outlook: Moderna has COVID vaccine sales of approximately $5 billion currently contracted for 2023 delivery, with potential additional sales opportunities in the U.S. (endemic private and government markets), Europe, Japan, and other key markets.
  • The company expects product sales in 1H of 2023 of approximately $2.0 billion.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 3.42% at $152.75 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechEarnings MissesLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

