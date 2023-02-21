Corvus Pharma's HIV Candidate Shows Potential To Prevent Virus Re-Emergence

- Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS announced new data demonstrating the potential of CPI-818, an ITK inhibitor, to reduce the need for chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) therapy.
- For people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy, HIV can be reduced to levels below detection limits, which enables the restoration and preservation of immune system function, reduces HIV-associated morbidity, and prevents HIV transmission.
- However, in these individuals, the virus persists in a latent form in CD4 cells, which are white blood cells that are a key component of the immune system that HIV destroys.
- Viral latency is reversed if therapy is discontinued, leading to a re-emergence of replicating HIV and destroying CD4 cells, necessitating the patients to be on life-long therapy.
- Previous studies have shown that ITK is involved in several steps in the HIV life cycle. In this study, researchers explored the potential of ITK inhibition with CPI-818 to inhibit the latency reversal of HIV.
- The cells were simultaneously treated with various concentrations of CPI-818. Each model showed a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction in the reversal of viral latency, including four HIV patients.
- In CD4 T cells, CPI-818 inhibited the proliferation of HIV-infected cells more than uninfected cells.
- Price Action: CRVS shares are up 0.27% at $0.7520 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.