Corvus Pharma's HIV Candidate Shows Potential To Prevent Virus Re-Emergence

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS announced new data demonstrating the potential of CPI-818, an ITK inhibitor, to reduce the need for chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) therapy. 
  • For people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy, HIV can be reduced to levels below detection limits, which enables the restoration and preservation of immune system function, reduces HIV-associated morbidity, and prevents HIV transmission. 
  • However, in these individuals, the virus persists in a latent form in CD4 cells, which are white blood cells that are a key component of the immune system that HIV destroys. 
  • Viral latency is reversed if therapy is discontinued, leading to a re-emergence of replicating HIV and destroying CD4 cells, necessitating the patients to be on life-long therapy.
  • Previous studies have shown that ITK is involved in several steps in the HIV life cycle. In this study, researchers explored the potential of ITK inhibition with CPI-818 to inhibit the latency reversal of HIV. 
  • The cells were simultaneously treated with various concentrations of CPI-818. Each model showed a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction in the reversal of viral latency, including four HIV patients. 
  • In CD4 T cells, CPI-818 inhibited the proliferation of HIV-infected cells more than uninfected cells.
  • Price Action: CRVS shares are up 0.27% at $0.7520 on the last check Tuesday.

