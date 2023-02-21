Corvus Pharma's HIV Candidate Shows Potential To Prevent Virus Re-Emergence

by

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS announced new data demonstrating the potential of CPI-818, an ITK inhibitor, to reduce the need for chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) therapy.

For people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy, HIV can be reduced to levels below detection limits, which enables the restoration and preservation of immune system function, reduces HIV-associated morbidity, and prevents HIV transmission.

However, in these individuals, the virus persists in a latent form in CD4 cells, which are white blood cells that are a key component of the immune system that HIV destroys.

Viral latency is reversed if therapy is discontinued, leading to a re-emergence of replicating HIV and destroying CD4 cells, necessitating the patients to be on life-long therapy.

Previous studies have shown that ITK is involved in several steps in the HIV life cycle. In this study, researchers explored the potential of ITK inhibition with CPI-818 to inhibit the latency reversal of HIV.

The cells were simultaneously treated with various concentrations of CPI-818. Each model showed a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction in the reversal of viral latency, including four HIV patients.

In CD4 T cells, CPI-818 inhibited the proliferation of HIV-infected cells more than uninfected cells.

