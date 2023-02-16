ñol


NexImmune Shares Are Ripping Today - Read Why

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 9:02 AM | 1 min read
NexImmune Shares Are Ripping Today - Read Why
  • NexImmune Inc NEXI stock is up premarket after the company said that new preclinical data showed that AIM ACT T cells enhance the response to bispecific T cell engager therapy.
  • The company said the AIM ACT T cells are non-engineered CTLs against five multiple myeloma antigen-peptide targets and include subtype populations (Tscm, Tcm, Tem) linked with anti-tumor activity and immunologic memory.
  • Related: NexImmune Shifts Focus On AIM Direct Injection Platform, Potential Candidates In Oncology & Autoimmune Diseases.
  • The abstract describes the ability of multi-TAA AIM ACT T cells to work synergistically with BiTE therapy, showing significant advantages over endogenous TAA nonspecific CD8 T cells + BiTE.
  • NexImmune added that the results show that BiTE potency, as measured by a reduction in tumor burden in vivo, is markedly increased in the presence of AIM T cells.
  • In addition, after withdrawal of BiTE therapy, recipients of the AIM ACT T cell combination remained tumor-free or had a low tumor burden, while those that had received the bulk CD8+ T cell combination died within two weeks.
  • AIM-constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency, and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities. 
  • Price Action: NEXI shares are up 77.30% at $0.73 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

