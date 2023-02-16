by

NexImmune Inc NEXI stock is up premarket after the company said that new preclinical data showed that AIM ACT T cells enhance the response to bispecific T cell engager therapy.

stock is up premarket after the company said that new preclinical data showed that AIM ACT T cells enhance the response to bispecific T cell engager therapy. The company said the AIM ACT T cells are non-engineered CTLs against five multiple myeloma antigen-peptide targets and include subtype populations (Tscm, Tcm, Tem) linked with anti-tumor activity and immunologic memory.

Related: NexImmune Shifts Focus On AIM Direct Injection Platform, Potential Candidates In Oncology & Autoimmune Diseases.

NexImmune Shifts Focus On AIM Direct Injection Platform, Potential Candidates In Oncology & Autoimmune Diseases. The abstract describes the ability of multi-TAA AIM ACT T cells to work synergistically with BiTE therapy, showing significant advantages over endogenous TAA nonspecific CD8 T cells + BiTE.

NexImmune added that the results show that BiTE potency, as measured by a reduction in tumor burden in vivo, is markedly increased in the presence of AIM T cells.

In addition, after withdrawal of BiTE therapy, recipients of the AIM ACT T cell combination remained tumor-free or had a low tumor burden, while those that had received the bulk CD8+ T cell combination died within two weeks.

AIM-constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency, and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

Price Action: NEXI shares are up 77.30% at $0.73 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.