Moderna's CEO To Appear Before Senate On Quadrupling COVID-19 Vaccine Prices

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 8:13 AM | 1 min read
  • Moderna Inc's MRNA CEO, Stéphane Bancel, will testify next month on its plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine in front of the Senate.
  • In January, Senator Bernie Sanders had written to Bancel to refrain from shooting up the prices of the COVID-19 vaccine after Moderna said it was considering pricing its vaccine at $110 to $130 per dose in the U.S. amid a shift to commercial distribution, writes Reuters.
  • Moderna has said that insured people could avail of the vaccine at no cost at their doctor's office or local pharmacies once ongoing Covid-19 emergency declarations end on May 11.
  • Moderna added that uninsured patients could buy the vaccine through Moderna's patient assistance program at no cost.
  • Sanders, chairman of the Senate's Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, has railed against high drug prices and backed Medicare-for-all. 
  • His chairmanship of the HELP committee could put drug companies in his crosshairs.
  • In the meantime, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects COVID vaccination campaigns to be conducted annually, Reuters reported
  • Though the COVID-causing virus is not yet behaving like a seasonal virus involved in winter waves in temperate climates, the EMA's head of health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a news briefing that "this might be the direction it will be going."
  • Price Action: MRNA shares closed at $177.03 on Wednesday.

