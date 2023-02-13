ñol


G1 Therapeutics Shelves Pivotal Colorectal Trial, After Trilaciclib Triplet Therapy Favored Placebo Arm

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2023 7:00 AM | 1 min read
  • G1 Therapeutics Inc GTHX announced topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 PRESERVE 1 trial in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
  • PRESERVE 1 was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of trilaciclib in addition to triplet therapy with FOLFOXIRI + bevacizumab.
  • The trial achieved its co-primary endpoints related to severe neutropenia, showing clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions in occurrences of severe neutropenia during induction (placebo=20% vs. trilaciclib=1%) and mean duration of severe neutropenia in Cycles 1 through 4 (1.3 days vs. 0.1 days).
  • Also See: G1 Therapeutics Reveals An Early Cut Data From Bladder Cancer Trial.
  • In addition, patients receiving trilaciclib had a clinically meaningful reduction in the rate of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea compared to placebo. 
  • Further, patients receiving trilaciclib experienced fewer chemotherapy dose reductions and delays. 
  • Other secondary measures of myeloprotection also favored trilaciclib, including reductions in Febrile Neutropenia (placebo=5% vs. trilaciclib=0%) and ESA administration (7% vs. 3%).
  • However, early anti-tumor efficacy data favored the placebo arm versus trilaciclib, including overall response rate (ORR) and preliminary survival measures (61% and 50% ORRs, respectively). 
  • Given the differential in these anti-tumor efficacy metrics and the low likelihood of achieving the progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) endpoints, the company will discontinue the colorectal (CRC) trial. 
  • Other clinical trials of trilaciclib in combination with different chemotherapies in patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer did not demonstrate this adverse survival signal. 
  • Price Action: GTHX shares are down 42.40% at $4.11 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

