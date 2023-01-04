ñol

G1 Therapeutics Reveals An Early Cut Data From Bladder Cancer Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 4, 2023 11:01 AM | 1 min read
  • G1 Therapeutics Inc GTHX provided an initial update on the PRESERVE 3 Phase 2 study of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy and maintenance therapy with avelumab, administered alone, or in combination with trilaciclib, in patients with untreated, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC). 
  • Additional safety and efficacy data, including the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), are anticipated in the middle of 2023.  
  • The confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was comparable between arms; ORR was 40.0% (n=18/45) and 46.7% (n=21/45) among evaluable patients in the trilaciclib and control arms, respectively. 
  • Related: G1 Therapeutics Says Its Lead Candidate May Cut Adverse Events Of Gilead's Breast Cancer Drug.
  • Longer-term follow-up is required to characterize additional anti-tumor endpoints, including median duration of confirmed objective response and PFS, which is the study's primary endpoint.
  • Safety is reviewed by the data monitoring committee (DMC) on an ongoing basis, and the study has been recommended to continue as planned. 
  • Though early, the safety and tolerability profile of trilaciclib administered before chemotherapy is generally consistent.
  • Price Action: GTHX shares are down 3.05% at $5.56 on the last check Wednesday.

