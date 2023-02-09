ñol


Why Galapagos Stock Is Falling Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 10:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Galapagos NV GLPG announced the topline results from the DIVERSITY Phase 3 trial of filgotinib during induction and maintenance treatment of biologic-naïve and biologic-experienced patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD).
  • The co-primary endpoints at Week 10 and Week 58 were clinical remission and endoscopic response.
  • Both induction cohorts of the study failed to meet the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response for filgotinib, 100mg and 200mg once daily.
  • In the maintenance phase of the study, a statistically significant higher proportion of patients receiving filgotinib 200mg once daily achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission (43.8% vs. 26.4%) and endoscopic response (30.4% vs. 9.4%; p=0.0038) compared to placebo at Week 58.
  • The safety observations of the study were in line with the underlying disease and were consistent with the safety profile of filgotinib in previous studies across indications.
  • Daniele D'Ambrosio, Galapagos' therapeutic area head in immunology, said the result comes as a disappointment as filgotinib showed "robust late-stage clinical data" in ulcerative colitis as well as in earlier Phase 2 studies for Crohn's.
  • Galapagos decided not to submit a European marketing application based on these topline data.
  • Price Action: GLPG shares are down 7.87% at $40.15 on the last check Thursday.

