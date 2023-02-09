ñol


AbbVie Beats On Q4 Earnings, Skyrizi Sales Grows 76%, Annual Guidance Lags Consensus

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 10:10 AM | 1 min read
  • AbbVie Inc ABBV has reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.60, up 16.9% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $3.56.
  • Overall sales increased 1.6% Y/Y (3.8% on an operational basis) to $15.12 billion, missing the consensus of $15.31 billion.
  • The immunology portfolio generated $7.92 billion in sales, +17.5% (+19.5% on an operational basis). Humira sales increased 4.6% to $5.56 billion. Skyrizi sales reached $1.58 billion (+76.1% Y/Y), and Rinvoq jumped 49% to $770 million.
  • Related: AbbVie, Eli Lilly Leave UK's Voluntary Medicines Pricing Agreement Over Increasing Prices.
  • Hematologic oncology portfolio sales were $1.63 billion, down 12.9% (-11.2% on an operational basis). Imbruvica sales decreased 19.5% to $1.12 billion. Venclexta revenues were up 5.7% to $516 million.
  • Sales from the neuroscience portfolio reached $1.71 billion, +3.4%. Aesthetics portfolio sales decreased 8.5% (-4.2% on an operational basis) to $1.29 billion, with $642 million in Botox sales for cosmetic uses.
  • Guidance: AbbVie expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $10.70-$11.10 versus the $11.65 estimate.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 4.35% at $150.94 on the last check Friday.

