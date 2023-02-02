FDA Approves First Oral Treatment For Anemia Due To Chronic Kidney Disease

- The FDA has approved GSK plc's GSK Jesduvroq (daprodustat) for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months.
- Jesduvroq is the first innovative medicine for anemia treatment in over 30 years, and the only hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) approved in the U.S.
- Related: GSK Looking For Under-Appreciated M&A Targets, Not Trying To Be Next Roche Or AstraZeneca.
- The FDA approval is based on results from the ASCEND-D trial. Results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, with additional results published in the New England Journal of Medicine supplementary appendix.
- A marketing authorization application for daprodustat is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency, with a regulatory decision anticipated in the first half of 2023.
- In June 2020, daprodustat tablets were approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the treatment of patients with anemia of CKD.
- Wednesday, GSK reported an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 25.8 pence per share on sales of about £7.4 billion, up 4.2% Y/Y. Blockbuster shingles treatment brought in £3 billion in sales after 72% growth year on year.
- Price Action: GSK shares are up 0.11% at $35.53 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.