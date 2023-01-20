Israel Says No Stroke Risk Associated With Pfizer/BioNTech Updated COVID-19 Shots

- Israel health ministry official said Isreal had not identified any evidence linking strokes to an updated coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX.
- "We have not turned up such a finding, even after we went back and rechecked all our data after the FDA announcement," Salman Zarka, the head of Israel's coronavirus task force, said in a video briefing sent to Reuters.
- About 389,648 people in Israel have taken the shot, targeting the original strain and its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariant.
- Last week, the FDA and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that a safety monitoring system flagged that the updated COVID-19 vaccine might be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults.
- The European Medicine Agency also reportedly found no safety signals related to Pfizer's bivalent shot in the region.
- "EMA can confirm that to date no such signal has been identified in the EU. EMA will continue to evaluate all available data to determine whether emerging safety information could point to a similar signal in the EU," the agency told Reuters in response to a question.
