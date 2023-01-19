Sonnet Bio Reveals Pharmacokinetic, Pharmacodynamic Data In Early-Stage SON-1010 Trial

by

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc SONN announced that pharmacokinetic (PK) profile simulation of SON-1010 dosing had been completed in its Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers.

The Safety Review Committee has found no significant safety concerns to date and has approved advancing to each higher dose level, the company said.

Typical dose-related increases were seen with SON-1010 after subcutaneous administration. Drug levels peaked at about 11 hours with a geometric mean maximum concentration (Cmax) of 29, 68, and 125 pg/mL for the 50, 100, and 150 ng/kg dose groups, respectively.



The mean elimination half-life (T½) after a 150 ng/kg dose of SON-1010 was 112 hours, compared to 12 hours for rhIL-12.

Observed increases in IFNg were most pronounced and were dose-related, controlled, and prolonged. SON-1010 induced IFNg in all active-drug subjects, which peaked at 24 to 48 hours and then returned to baseline after two weeks.

Low amounts of IL-10 were induced in a dose-dependent manner, which could also be due to the increase in IFNg. After dosing, there were small transient increases in IL-6, IL‑8, and TNFα, but no consistent pattern was seen. There was no evidence of cytokine release syndrome.

Price Action: SONN shares are down 8.80% at $1.1491 on the last check Thursday.

