Meshing Sex Tech And... CBD Lube? BYND Cannasoft Files Patent For Intimacy Device

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND has filed a full-scale PCT application for its EZ-G device, which dispenses low concentrations of CBD lubricant to enhance sex and alleviate pain during intercourse.

The application was filed on Jan. 5.

Cannasoft seeks to take advantage of the growth in the sex-tech market, which is expected to reach $62.32 by 2030.

On Jan. 6, 2022, BYND had already filed the U.S. Provisional Patent Application, covering the monitoring and controlling aspects of its EZ-G device.

BYND, an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company, expects its EZ-G device to dispense low concentrations of CBD oil lubricant and "provide treatment relief from sexual and mental problems, including the ability to have intercourse as it relates to anxiety and physical pain,” according to BYND Cannasoft CEO Yftah Ben Yaackov.

The PCT application is based on BYND Cannasoft’s prototype of the EZ-G device that is currently under development and its operational aspects as a learning adult device.

Moreover, "it could be configured to use disposable capsules that include the CBD lubricant, which could be dispensed in accordance with data collected by the sensors," Yaackov said.

The EZ-G device also uses artificial intelligence to transmit and receive data from the device's sensors on the conditions of the user's sexual organs.

In addition, the EZ-G prototype, which uses sensors to determine what specifically enhances the users' pleasure, includes a Bluetooth component for controlling the adult device via an app installed on a smartphone or other portable device to collect user information about preferences and generate custom programs, per the press release.

The EZ-G device uses the collected secured data to learn the users' responses and improve its operation to bring the user sexual satisfaction.

Image by El Planteo