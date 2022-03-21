Cannabis Sex Toy (What?) And Line Of Healthy THC-Infused Intimacy Products Launch On Eaze

House of LDLR, a licensed sexual wellness cannabis company founded by Luz and Luna de la Riva, will be launching the first cannabis sex toy and line of infused intimacy products, called “Taste of Love” on Eaze.com.

“We believe everyone should be able to explore the beauty of sexuality safely and without shame,” says founder Luz de la Riva. “Consumers need a safe and healthy product option when it comes to intimacy. We want to talk about sex with frankness and candor because accurate information leads to better understanding, better relationships, and better sex.

“If women were cars, men would know what kind of lubricant we need. But were women, so they don’t,” Luz ads.

“Lover Boy” Kissable C-Rings

Introducing the first cannabis sex toy.

Four THC-infused edible C-rings (penis rings) designed to be worn around your favorite oral spots. Each ring contains 25mg THC and 6.25mg THC per serving. Made with the latest nano-infusion technology, Lover Boy is a fast-acting gummy set and effects can be felt within 15 minutes.

“Bésame” Kissable Massage Oil

Bésame is an all-natural sweetly flavored massage oil designed to be kissed or licked off the body.

Each 60ml bottle contains 500mg of THC distillate, the purest and most potent form of the THC cannabinoid. Bésame is available in two irresistible flavors: Crème Brûlée and Fruta Prohibida (Forbidden Fruit).

“Flower Girl” Water-Based Cannabis Lube

Flower Girl is a water-based lubricant and vaginal moisturizer made with nano-emulsified cannabinoids and all-natural, organic Aloe Vera.

Flower Girl was created in response to the lack of healthy lubricants in the general and cannabis market. Each 60ml bottle contains 10mg of water-soluble and nano-emulsified THC.

Products will be available in the Bay Area including San Francisco, Sacramento, and the Peninsula.