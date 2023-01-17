by

Edesa Biotech Inc EDSA announced preliminary topline results from a Phase 2b study evaluating multiple concentrations of the company's drug candidate, EB01, as monotherapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis.

EB01 is a non-steroidal anti-inflamamatory compound that inhibits secretory phospholipase 2.

Edesa reported that 1.0% EB01 cream demonstrated statistically significant improvement over the placebo.

For the primary endpoint, patients with 1.0% EB01-treated lesions demonstrated a 60% average improvement in symptoms from baseline versus 39% for placebo/vehicle.

The effect was also observed at 15 days (44% for 1.0% EB01 vs. 29% for placebo) and continued at follow-up (64% for 1.0% EB01 vs. 44% for placebo).

For the secondary efficacy endpoint, 53% of patients with 1.0% EB01-treated lesions achieved a score of "clear" or "almost clear," with at least a 2-point improvement from baseline. Only 29% of patients in the placebo group reached the same endpoint.

No serious treatment-related adverse events were reported across all concentrations. The 2.0% and 0.2% formulations did not show significant differences compared to the placebo.

The company expects to complete the Phase 2b data analysis by midyear.

Price Action: EDSA shares are down 39.88% at $1.51 on the last check Tuesday.

