ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Atai Life Sciences' Depression Candidate Faces Trial Setback, Shares Nosedive

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 6, 2023 10:38 AM | 1 min read
Atai Life Sciences' Depression Candidate Faces Trial Setback, Shares Nosedive
  • Atai Life Sciences ATAI-owned Perception Neuroscience announced that the Phase 2a trial of PCN-101 (R-ketamine) did not meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in participants' MADRS (Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale) score at 24 hours compared to placebo.
  • MADRS is a widely used clinician‐rated measure of depressive severity.
  • The Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial was a two-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-center study assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of a single IV administration of PCN-101. 
  • 102 treatment-resistant depression (TRD) patients were enrolled across three arms – 30mg, 60mg, and placebo.
  • On the primary endpoint of MADRS at 24 hours, the mean change from baseline was -15.3 for PCN-101 60mg compared to -13.7 for the placebo. 
  • However, the single 60mg dose of PCN-101 showed an efficacy signal at each time point over the 2-week timeframe of the study.
  • Key secondary endpoints included a proportion of patients defined as responders. Despite the greater response and remission rates in the 60mg arm, the trial did not meet statistical significance on these secondary measures.
  • PCN-101 was generally well-tolerated with rates of sedation and dissociation comparable to placebo.
  • Atai will further evaluate the PCN-101 data in more detail over the next weeks and work to explore the next steps, including seeking strategic partnership options.
  • Price Action: ATAI shares are down 40.3% at $1.56 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved