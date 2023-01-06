by

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc EFTR provided an update on its ongoing clinical development programs for zotatifin, in Phase 2 expansion cohorts for estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer (ER+ BC) and KRAS non-small cell lung cancer (KRAS NSCLC) as well as Phase 1 development for COVID-19, and tomivosertib, in Phase 2b trial for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with pembrolizumab.

provided an update on its ongoing clinical development programs for zotatifin, in Phase 2 expansion cohorts for estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer (ER+ BC) and KRAS non-small cell lung cancer (KRAS NSCLC) as well as Phase 1 development for COVID-19, and tomivosertib, in Phase 2b trial for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with pembrolizumab. In the cohort receiving zotatifin, fulvestrant, and abemaciclib (ECBF+A), two patients experienced confirmed partial responses (PRs), and a third patient had stable disease continuing beyond 24 weeks for an objective response rate (ORR) of 29% and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 43%).

ORR and CBR data for the remaining 11 patients is anticipated in 1H of 2023.

In the ECBF cohort receiving zotatifin and fulvestrant, one patient experienced a confirmed PR, and another had a stable disease beyond 24 weeks.

Zotatifin was generally safe and well-tolerated in doublet and triplet combinations.

The company is deferring initiation of the Cyclin D1 amplified cohort in ER+ BC and pausing enrollment in the KRAS G12C lung cancer cohort until completion of dose escalation.

Enrollment challenges have persisted across both cohorts for Tomivosertib Program, resulting from staffing issues across clinical sites and competition from other trials. Topline data from the frontline PD-L1 > 50% cohort is anticipated to read out in 2H of 2023.

50% cohort is anticipated to read out in 2H of 2023. The company is discontinuing further enrollment of the PD-L1 > 1% maintenance cohort.

1% maintenance cohort. eFFECTOR Therapeutics expects existing cash resources to provide a cash runway into Q1 of 2023.

Price Action: EFTR shares are up 21.5% at $0.67 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.