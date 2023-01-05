by

shares are trading higher after the FDA signed off the company's IND application for BLEX 404, the primary active ingredient in ABV-1519, for advanced inoperable or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The treatment, which is being co-developed by BioKey Inc , a wholly owned subsidiary of ABVC and Rgene Corporation , was submitted to the FDA.

, a wholly owned subsidiary of ABVC and , was submitted to the FDA. BLEX 404, the primary active ingredient, is extracted from the Maitake mushroom (Grifola frondosa), an edible mushroom.

The immunological effects and safety have been demonstrated in two Phase 1/2 studies performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center with breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndromes patients.

Price Action: ABVC shares are up 98.4% at $1.23 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

