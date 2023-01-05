ñol

What's Happening With ABVC BioPharma Shares?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 5, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
  • ABVC BioPharma Inc ABVC shares are trading higher after the FDA signed off the company's IND application for BLEX 404, the primary active ingredient in ABV-1519, for advanced inoperable or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
  • The treatment, which is being co-developed by BioKey Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of ABVC and Rgene Corporation, was submitted to the FDA.
  • BLEX 404, the primary active ingredient, is extracted from the Maitake mushroom (Grifola frondosa), an edible mushroom.
  • The immunological effects and safety have been demonstrated in two Phase 1/2 studies performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center with breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndromes patients.
  • Price Action: ABVC shares are up 98.4% at $1.23 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

