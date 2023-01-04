ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

FDA Issues No Action Notice For Phathom Pharma's Investigational Candidate, Shares Plunge

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 4, 2023 9:17 AM | 1 min read
FDA Issues No Action Notice For Phathom Pharma's Investigational Candidate, Shares Plunge
  • The FDA notified Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAT that no action would be taken on the company's new drug application (NDA) for vonoprazan, under review as a treatment for erosive esophagitis, on or before the current Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 11, 2023.  
  • Erosive esophagitis is a type of inflammation in which there is damage to the tissue lining.
  • In August 2022, the company detected trace levels of a nitrosamine impurity, N-nitroso-vonoprazan (NVP), in commercial batches. It was working closely with the FDA to obtain approval for a proposed acceptable daily intake limit, test method, and controls to address this impurity. 
  • While an acceptable daily intake limit for NVP has now been established by the FDA at 96 ng/day, the FDA has requested additional stability data demonstrating that levels of NVP remain below that limit throughout the proposed shelf life of the product. 
  • As a result, Phathom no longer expects product launches for H. pylori or erosive esophagitis in Q1 2023.
  • Price Action: PHAT shares are down 24.43% at $9.06 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefspremarket tradingwhy it's movingBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved