Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd CMMB reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial assessing CM-101 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients.

The trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, and CM-101 achieved reductions in secondary endpoints that include a range of liver fibrosis biomarkers and physiologic assessments measured at baseline and week 20.

Most reported adverse events observed were mild, with one unrelated serious adverse event reported. No significant injection site reactions were observed, and no anti-drug antibodies were detected.

CM-101-treated patients showed more significant improvements than the placebo group in several liver fibrosis-related biomarkers.

Most CM-101-treated patients showed improvements in more than one liver fibrosis-related biomarker—almost 60% of CM-101-treated patients responded in at least three biomarkers at week 20, compared to no patients in the placebo group.

A higher proportion of patients in the CM-101-treated group showed improvement in a physiologic measure of liver stiffness compared to the placebo.

