Chemomab Shares Surge After Positive Data From NASH Biomarker Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 3, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd CMMB reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial assessing CM-101 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients. 

  • The trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, and CM-101 achieved reductions in secondary endpoints that include a range of liver fibrosis biomarkers and physiologic assessments measured at baseline and week 20.
  • Most reported adverse events observed were mild, with one unrelated serious adverse event reported. No significant injection site reactions were observed, and no anti-drug antibodies were detected.
  • CM-101-treated patients showed more significant improvements than the placebo group in several liver fibrosis-related biomarkers.
  • Most CM-101-treated patients showed improvements in more than one liver fibrosis-related biomarker—almost 60% of CM-101-treated patients responded in at least three biomarkers at week 20, compared to no patients in the placebo group.
  • A higher proportion of patients in the CM-101-treated group showed improvement in a physiologic measure of liver stiffness compared to the placebo.
  • Price Action: CMMB shares are up 27% at $4.05 on the last check Tuesday.

