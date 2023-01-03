Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd CMMB reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial assessing CM-101 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients.
- The trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, and CM-101 achieved reductions in secondary endpoints that include a range of liver fibrosis biomarkers and physiologic assessments measured at baseline and week 20.
- Most reported adverse events observed were mild, with one unrelated serious adverse event reported. No significant injection site reactions were observed, and no anti-drug antibodies were detected.
- CM-101-treated patients showed more significant improvements than the placebo group in several liver fibrosis-related biomarkers.
- Most CM-101-treated patients showed improvements in more than one liver fibrosis-related biomarker—almost 60% of CM-101-treated patients responded in at least three biomarkers at week 20, compared to no patients in the placebo group.
- A higher proportion of patients in the CM-101-treated group showed improvement in a physiologic measure of liver stiffness compared to the placebo.
- Price Action: CMMB shares are up 27% at $4.05 on the last check Tuesday.
