Clene's COVID-19 Candidate Shows No Substantial Symptom Resolution In Phase 2 Trial

by

Clene Inc CLNN announced topline study results from its Phase 2 trial of CNM-ZnAg for non-hospitalized acutely symptomatic participants infected with COVID-19.

announced topline study results from its Phase 2 trial of CNM-ZnAg for non-hospitalized acutely symptomatic participants infected with COVID-19. The Phase 2 trial assessed the efficacy and safety of CNM-ZnAg in COVID-19-infected participants in Brazil. Study participants were randomized to receive daily low-dose CNM-ZnAg, high-dose CNM-ZnAg, or placebo in addition to standard supportive care for up to 21 days.

No clinical benefit was observed versus placebo. CNM-ZnAg was safe and well-tolerated, and no safety signals were identified.

Rob Etherington, Clene's CEO, commented, "While COVID has not been a therapeutic focus of the company, we were compelled to explore the potential of CNM-ZnAg to help address the global pandemic. At this time, we will cease further development for COVID."

CNM-ZnAg is an ionic solution of zinc and silver. CNM-ZnAg has broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial activity in multiple disease models.

In October, Clene's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis candidate, CNM-Au8, failed to show survival and functional benefit.

Price Action: CLNN shares closed 6.58% lower at $0.94 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.