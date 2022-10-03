Clene Stock Falls As Lead Asset Fails To Show Survival, Function Benefit In Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trial

- Clene Inc CLNN shares are falling after the company released topline results from the Healey ALS Platform trial of CNM-Au8, an investigational gold nanocrystal suspension, in participants with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- The primary endpoint of change in ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised scores adjusted for mortality was not significant (2% slowing) at 24 weeks.
- Secondary endpoints of Combined Assessment of Function and Survival and slow vital capacity were also not met at 24 weeks across the combined 30 mg and 60 mg CNM-Au8 doses.
- Prespecified exploratory analyses of the secondary survival endpoint for the 30 mg dose demonstrated a >90% reduction in risk of death or risk of death/permanently assisted ventilation at 24 weeks.
- Clene has selected the CNM-Au8 30 mg dose for continued development in ALS. The CNM-Au8 60 mg dose did not demonstrate a survival benefit.
- The full analyses, including data on biomarkers of neurodegeneration and exploratory efficacy results, are expected later in 2022.
- CNM-Au8 was well-tolerated, and no drug-related serious adverse events or significant safety findings were reported.
- Price Action: CLNN shares are down 42% at $1.61 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
