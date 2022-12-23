ñol

DBV Technologies Shares Jumps As FDA Lifts Partial Hold On Pivotal Trial For Peanut Allergy Patch

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 23, 2022 6:37 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on DBV Technologies DBVT VITESSE Phase 3 clinical trial that will evaluate the modified Viaskin Peanut 250 μg patch (DBV712) in peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 7 years. 
  • In the Partial Clinical Hold (PCH) letter, the FDA requested changes to some aspects of the VITESSE protocol, including: 
    • Redefinition of the minimal daily wear time.
    • Addition of a statistical test for the patch adhesion assessment.
    • Reclassification of certain adverse events to adverse events of special interest.
    • Increase in the number of trial participants on active treatment.
  • The FDA initiated the hold in September.
  • In lifting the PCH, the FDA confirmed DBV satisfactorily addressed all clinical hold issues identified in the PCH letter.
  • DBV plans to initiate a separate safety study in approximately 275 additional subjects. The company does not expect the additional safety study to impact its cash runway guidance.
  • DBV anticipates initiating VITESSE patient screening in the first quarter of 2023, with the last patient screened in 1H 2024 and topline results anticipated in 1H 2025.
  • Price Action: DBVT shares are up 40.68% at $1.66 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

