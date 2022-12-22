ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Merck, Kelun-Biotech Ink Licensing Pact For Seven Cancer Candidates

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 22, 2022 12:31 PM | 1 min read
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK and Kelun-Biotech (a holding subsidiary of Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd) have entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement to develop seven investigational preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer.
  • Under the agreement, Kelun-Biotech has granted Merck exclusive global licenses to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize multiple investigational preclinical ADC therapies and exclusive options to obtain additional licenses for ADC candidates. 
  • Kelun-Biotech retains the right to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize certain licensed and option ADCs for mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
  • Kelun-Biotech will receive an upfront payment of $175 million from Merck. 
  • Kelun-Biotech is also eligible to receive future development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments totaling up to $9.3 billion if Kelun-Biotech does not retain mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau rights for the option ADCs.
  • Merck also intends to make an equity investment in Kelun-Biotech.
  • This announcement follows previously disclosed research collaboration and licensing agreements for two ADC candidates, including MK-2870 (also known as SKB-264), an investigational TROP2 targeting ADC currently being evaluated in late-stage clinical trials.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.32% at $110.75 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral